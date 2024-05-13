Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-10 Major Phase Inspection [Image 18 of 18]

    VP-10 Major Phase Inspection

    JAPAN

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ashley Guire 

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10

    240504-N-FY142-1043 MISAWA, Japan (May 4, 2024) Aviation Electronics Technician First Class Harry Zakarian, left, and Aviation Electronics Technician First Class Jarrett Jackman, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, conduct maintenance on a P-8A Poseidon during Major Phase Inspection. VP-10 is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations where they will conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Ashley Guire)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 04:00
    Photo ID: 8408089
    VIRIN: 240504-N-FY142-1043
    Resolution: 4632x3084
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, VP-10 Major Phase Inspection [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 Ashley Guire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maintenance
    VP10
    P-8a

