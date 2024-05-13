VP-10 Major Phase Inspection

240504-N-FY142-1043 MISAWA, Japan (May 4, 2024) Aviation Electronics Technician First Class Harry Zakarian, left, and Aviation Electronics Technician First Class Jarrett Jackman, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, conduct maintenance on a P-8A Poseidon during Major Phase Inspection. VP-10 is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations where they will conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Ashley Guire)

