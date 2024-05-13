Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stronger Together: Culminating Training Exercise in the Czech Republic [Image 6 of 6]

    Stronger Together: Culminating Training Exercise in the Czech Republic

    CZECH REPUBLIC

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeff Clements  

    29th Infantry Division

    Virginia, Kentucky and West Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers along with members of the 72nd Mechanized Battalion, 7th Mechanized Brigade, Czech Republic Army participated in a Culminating Training Exercise May 14, 2024, in the Olomouc Region of the Czech Republic. The units are mobilized for Immediate Response 24 as Task Force St. Lo under the command of the Virginia National Guard’s Winchester-based 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Battalion staff conducted planning and coordinating operations along with their Czech military counterparts. Engineers emplaced obstacles, infantry and engineer units defended positions against enemy breaching, and transportation units provided battlefield mobility during the exercise.Immediate Response 24 is a sub-exercise of theDEFENDER 24 exercise being held throughout Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Jeff Clements)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 02:51
    Photo ID: 8407993
    VIRIN: 240514-Z-JO181-8218
    Resolution: 4937x3950
    Size: 11.76 MB
    Location: CZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stronger Together: Culminating Training Exercise in the Czech Republic [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Jeff Clements, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    StrongerTogether
    Defender Europe
    ImmediateResponse
    ReadyandPostured
    DEFENDER24

