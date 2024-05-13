Stronger Together: Culminating Training Exercise in the Czech Republic

Virginia, Kentucky and West Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers along with members of the 72nd Mechanized Battalion, 7th Mechanized Brigade, Czech Republic Army participated in a Culminating Training Exercise May 14, 2024, in the Olomouc Region of the Czech Republic. The units are mobilized for Immediate Response 24 as Task Force St. Lo under the command of the Virginia National Guard’s Winchester-based 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Battalion staff conducted planning and coordinating operations along with their Czech military counterparts. Engineers emplaced obstacles, infantry and engineer units defended positions against enemy breaching, and transportation units provided battlefield mobility during the exercise.Immediate Response 24 is a sub-exercise of theDEFENDER 24 exercise being held throughout Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Jeff Clements)

