    Black Hawk training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 9]

    Black Hawk training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An aircrew with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment operates a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter May 3, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., with the U.S. flag on the garrison flagpole shown in the foreground. Members of the unit regularly complete training operations at Fort McCoy and the unit also supports numerous training events at the installation each year. According to the Army fact sheet for the Black Hawk, its mission is to provide air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability, and support operations. The UH-60 also is the Army’s utility tactical transport helicopter. The versatile helicopter has enhanced the overall mobility of the Army due to dramatic improvements in troop capacity and cargo lift capability over the years as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 00:23
    Photo ID: 8407726
    VIRIN: 240503-A-OK556-2272
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    This work, Black Hawk training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 9 of 9], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Army aviation
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy training operations
    UH-60 Black Hawk training operations

