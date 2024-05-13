Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    94th AAMDC Command Team Highlights Importance of Theater Posture at LANPAC 24

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Victor Aguirre 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Audience in attendance for the “Commander's Corner” at the 11th annual Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 15, 2024. LANPAC is the premiere land forces symposium and exposition in the most consequential region, bringing together government, academia, industry and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    94th AAMDC Command Team Highlights Importance of Theater Posture at LANPAC 2024

