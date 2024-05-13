May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Poster created to honor Mental Health Awareness Month for May 2024. MHAM is a celebration of mental health. The purpose is to raise awareness of struggles people are dealing with and to commemorate their recovery and progress. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall)

