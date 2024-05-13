Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chanita Darville Customer Logistics Site Specialist, DLA Land and Maritime

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Chanita Darville, Customer Logistics Site Specialist, DLA Land and Maritime, is based out of Portsmouth, VA and is a customer-facing point of contact for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. She ensures the shipyard has all the material and supplies they need to perform critical maintenance and repair for all assets that come into the shipyard. Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs

