    President of Barbados and U.S. Ambassador to Barbados conduct TRADEWINDS 24 training site flyover [Image 9 of 9]

    President of Barbados and U.S. Ambassador to Barbados conduct TRADEWINDS 24 training site flyover

    BARBADOS

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    From left, Lt. Col. Carlos Lovell, Barbados Defense Force acting Chief of Staff, and Dame Sandra Mason, the President of Barbados, conduct site surveys of the various training during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) around Barbados on May 13, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 09:08
    Photo ID: 8405864
    VIRIN: 240513-A-JF826-1401
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: BB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President of Barbados and U.S. Ambassador to Barbados conduct TRADEWINDS 24 training site flyover [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TW24
    TRADEWINDS 24
    LSGE24
    President of Barbados

