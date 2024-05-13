President of Barbados and U.S. Ambassador to Barbados conduct TRADEWINDS 24 training site flyover

From left, Lt. Col. Carlos Lovell, Barbados Defense Force acting Chief of Staff, and Dame Sandra Mason, the President of Barbados, conduct site surveys of the various training during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) around Barbados on May 13, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)

