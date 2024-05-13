Meet Sgt. Manuel Ponce a motor transport operator with the 1173rd Composite Truck Company, 529th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group, 29th Infantry Division, Virginia National Guard. Ponce takes pride in his job at Hranice, Czechia in support of Immediate Response 24, May 8, 2024.



Ponce is from a native of Virginia Beach, VA.



“This is my first time outside the United States for annual training. I feel honored to be here to train alongside the Czech soldiers.”



DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Reed)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 06:52 Photo ID: 8405729 VIRIN: 240508-A-OO122-7413 Resolution: 4163x2650 Size: 1.66 MB Location: CZ Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet Sgt. Manuel Ponce at Immediate Response, by SSG Brian Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.