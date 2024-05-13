3rd MUNS recognized with Maintenance Effectiveness Award

The U.S. Air Force 3rd Munitions Squadron poses for a photo after a coining ceremony in recognition of the squadron earning the Maintenance Effectiveness Award at the Headquarters Air Force level, at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 14, 2024. 3rd MUNS won this award due to outstanding performance in supporting the mission of the major command and the commandant command, and will be competing at the DoD level at the time of the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

