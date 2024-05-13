Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd MUNS recognized with Maintenance Effectiveness Award [Image 5 of 5]

    3rd MUNS recognized with Maintenance Effectiveness Award

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    The U.S. Air Force 3rd Munitions Squadron poses for a photo after a coining ceremony in recognition of the squadron earning the Maintenance Effectiveness Award at the Headquarters Air Force level, at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 14, 2024. 3rd MUNS won this award due to outstanding performance in supporting the mission of the major command and the commandant command, and will be competing at the DoD level at the time of the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 19:52
    Photo ID: 8404929
    VIRIN: 240514-F-RJ686-1105
    Resolution: 5947x3345
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MUNS recognized with Maintenance Effectiveness Award [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd MUNS recognized with Maintenance Effectiveness Award
    3rd MUNS recognized with Maintenance Effectiveness Award
    3rd MUNS recognized with Maintenance Effectiveness Award
    3rd MUNS recognized with Maintenance Effectiveness Award
    3rd MUNS recognized with Maintenance Effectiveness Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Munitions Systems

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Alaska
    DoD
    JBER
    MUNS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT