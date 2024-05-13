Mental Health is Health: BJACH providers take a holistic approach

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. At Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, providers from a variety of disciplines take a holistic approach to mental health, bringing awareness to how nutrition, stress, exercise, environmental exposures and more can have a profound effect.



According to the Defense Health Agency, mental health is health; protecting, optimizing, and defending your mental health is vital to the well-being of everyone and to mission readiness.



Pictured: Hatina Allen, chief of program analysis and evaluation, understands the important role nutrition plays in her mental and physical health, choosing the salad bar for her lunch May 14 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.

