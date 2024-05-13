Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Health is Health: BJACH providers take a holistic approach [Image 3 of 3]

    Mental Health is Health: BJACH providers take a holistic approach

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

    May is Mental Health Awareness Month. At Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, providers from a variety of disciplines take a holistic approach to mental health, bringing awareness to how nutrition, stress, exercise, environmental exposures and more can have a profound effect.

    According to the Defense Health Agency, mental health is health; protecting, optimizing, and defending your mental health is vital to the well-being of everyone and to mission readiness.

    Pictured: Hatina Allen, chief of program analysis and evaluation, understands the important role nutrition plays in her mental and physical health, choosing the salad bar for her lunch May 14 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 17:30
    VIRIN: 240514-A-GR633-1003
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
    Health and wellness

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    JRTC
    Army Medicine
    DHA
    BJACH
    Fort Johnson

