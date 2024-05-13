Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder conducts a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., May 14, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 15:29
|Photo ID:
|8404345
|VIRIN:
|240514-D-PM193-1126
|Resolution:
|7592x5061
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT