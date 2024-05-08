Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational field artillery fire mission [Image 7 of 7]

    Multinational field artillery fire mission

    USTKA, POLAND

    05.11.2024

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    29th Infantry Division

    Members of B Battery, 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard conduct a field artillery fire mission with an M777 howitzer May 11, 2024 as part of Immediate Response 24 in Ustka, Poland. Immediate Response is a sub-exercise to DEFENDER 24, which features more than 10,400 U.S. military members and 12,750 service members from Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay)

    This work, Multinational field artillery fire mission [Image 7 of 7], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Illinois National Guard
    Stronger Together
    Defender Europe
    ImmediateResponse
    ReadyandPostured
    DEFENDER24

