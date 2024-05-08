Members of B Battery, 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard conduct a field artillery fire mission with an M777 howitzer May 11, 2024 as part of Immediate Response 24 in Ustka, Poland. Immediate Response is a sub-exercise to DEFENDER 24, which features more than 10,400 U.S. military members and 12,750 service members from Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 09:52
|Photo ID:
|8400912
|VIRIN:
|240511-A-WA652-1660
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.8 MB
|Location:
|USTKA, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multinational field artillery fire mission [Image 7 of 7], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT