Multinational field artillery fire mission

Members of B Battery, 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard conduct a field artillery fire mission with an M777 howitzer May 11, 2024 as part of Immediate Response 24 in Ustka, Poland. Immediate Response is a sub-exercise to DEFENDER 24, which features more than 10,400 U.S. military members and 12,750 service members from Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay)

