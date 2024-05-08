MIAMI - (May 8, 2024) U.S. Navy Musician 2nd Class Jorge Cabrera, from Los Angeles, assigned to Navy Band Southeast, plays the guitar during a public concert in Domino Park, Miami during Fleet Week Miami May 8, 2024. Fleet Week Miami, a celebration of the sea services in its first year, offers residents of the Miami-Dade County and visitors an opportunity to meet U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen, tour U.S. Navy ships and Coast Guard vessels, and learn more about today’s maritime capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erik Melgar)

