U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Genyll Cabingus, left, a surgical technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, Lt. Cmdr, Jack Stacey, center, the Marine Air-Ground Task Force surgeon for MRF-D 24.3, and a Papua New Guinea Defence Force member organize medical supplies during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise at the Air Transport Wing, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, May 7, 2024. The HADR exercise is conducted in coordination with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby, with a focus on projecting select role II medical, logistics, and Marine Air-Ground Task Force command and control capabilities off-continent, to validate HADR training and readiness. Cabingus is a native of Guam. Stacey is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2024 Date Posted: 05.08.2024 18:47 Photo ID: 8391804 VIRIN: 240507-M-IP954-2025 Resolution: 7823x5218 Size: 3.11 MB Location: PORT MORESBY, PG Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, PNGDF medical personnel organize medical supplies [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.