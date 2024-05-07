Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard AFB: Combat Capability Demonstration [Image 6 of 6]

    Sheppard AFB: Combat Capability Demonstration

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Rachel Ross 

    82nd Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman leader leads his squadron in a chant during a Combat Capability Demonstration April 16, 2024, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. Instructors from the weapons and ammo schools engaged in a friendly competition to see which team safely assembled and loaded weapons on an F-15, F-16 or A-10 fastest, in a demonstration designed to show Airmen in Training the mission generation process for both Ammo and Weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rachel Ross)

