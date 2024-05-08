Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF BMT Coin Ceremony, Graduation -- 8-9 May 2024 [Image 9 of 9]

    USAF BMT Coin Ceremony, Graduation -- 8-9 May 2024

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Kate Anderson 

    37th Training Wing

    Newly naturalized U.S. Citizens and Airmen from the 737th Training Group are recognized during the Naturalization Ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training Coin Ceremony on May 8, 2024. The Naturalization Program at Basic Military Training is a streamlined process to becoming a U.S. citizen while serving. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Kate Anderson)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 15:14
    Photo ID: 8391147
    VIRIN: 240508-F-LV958-1080
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.95 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Coin Ceremony
    Basic Military Training
    BMT
    37 TRW
    BMT Graduation

