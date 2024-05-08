USAF BMT Coin Ceremony, Graduation -- 8-9 May 2024

Newly naturalized U.S. Citizens and Airmen from the 737th Training Group are recognized during the Naturalization Ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training Coin Ceremony on May 8, 2024. The Naturalization Program at Basic Military Training is a streamlined process to becoming a U.S. citizen while serving. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Kate Anderson)

