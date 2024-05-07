Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe rehearse deployment of containerized launching system in Denmark [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe rehearse deployment of containerized launching system in Denmark

    BORNHOLM, DENMARK

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    BORNHOLM, Denmark (May 7, 2024) - U.S. Navy Sailors rehearse the deployment of a containerized missile system on Bornholm, Denmark, May 7, 2024. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet conducts the full spectrum of joint and Naval operations, often in concert with Allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 06:38
    Photo ID: 8389852
    VIRIN: 240507-N-VF045-1031
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: BORNHOLM, DK
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Forces Europe rehearse deployment of containerized launching system in Denmark [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    missile
    naveur
    c6f
    launcher
    NMCB 11

