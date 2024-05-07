U.S. Naval Forces Europe rehearse deployment of containerized launching system in Denmark

BORNHOLM, Denmark (May 7, 2024) - U.S. Navy Sailors rehearse the deployment of a containerized missile system on Bornholm, Denmark, May 7, 2024. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet conducts the full spectrum of joint and Naval operations, often in concert with Allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

