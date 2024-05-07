Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 24: U.S. Army SHORAD unit conducts subject matter expert exchange with AFP [Image 14 of 14]

    Balikatan 24: U.S. Army SHORAD unit conducts subject matter expert exchange with AFP

    NETDC, PHILIPPINES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Maj. Trevor Wild 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Members of the 1st Air Defense Artillery Battery, Army Artillery Regiment, Philippine Army, and Charlie Battery, 1-188th Air Defense Artillery, North Dakota National Guard, pose in front of two U.S. Army AN/TWQ-1 Avenger systems during Exercise Balikatan 24 in San Antonio, Philippines, May 7, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 05:45
    Photo ID: 8389791
    VIRIN: 240507-A-SU758-2013
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 19.5 MB
    Location: NETDC, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: U.S. Army SHORAD unit conducts subject matter expert exchange with AFP [Image 14 of 14], by MAJ Trevor Wild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 24: U.S. Army SHORAD unit conducts subject matter expert exchange with AFP
    Balikatan 24: U.S. Army SHORAD unit conducts subject matter expert exchange with AFP
    Balikatan 24: U.S. Army SHORAD unit conducts subject matter expert exchange with AFP
    Balikatan 24: U.S. Army SHORAD unit conducts subject matter expert exchange with AFP
    Balikatan 24: U.S. Army SHORAD unit conducts subject matter expert exchange with AFP
    Balikatan 24: U.S. Army SHORAD unit conducts subject matter expert exchange with AFP
    Balikatan 24: U.S. Army SHORAD unit conducts subject matter expert exchange with AFP
    Balikatan 24: U.S. Army SHORAD unit conducts subject matter expert exchange with AFP
    Balikatan 24: U.S. Army SHORAD unit conducts subject matter expert exchange with AFP
    Balikatan 24: U.S. Army SHORAD unit conducts subject matter expert exchange with AFP
    Balikatan 24: U.S. Army SHORAD unit conducts subject matter expert exchange with AFP
    Balikatan 24: U.S. Army SHORAD unit conducts subject matter expert exchange with AFP
    Balikatan 24: U.S. Army SHORAD unit conducts subject matter expert exchange with AFP
    Balikatan 24: U.S. Army SHORAD unit conducts subject matter expert exchange with AFP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Defense Artillery
    Balikatan
    Balikatan 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT