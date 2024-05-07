Balikatan 24: U.S. Army SHORAD unit conducts subject matter expert exchange with AFP

Members of the 1st Air Defense Artillery Battery, Army Artillery Regiment, Philippine Army, and Charlie Battery, 1-188th Air Defense Artillery, North Dakota National Guard, pose in front of two U.S. Army AN/TWQ-1 Avenger systems during Exercise Balikatan 24 in San Antonio, Philippines, May 7, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

