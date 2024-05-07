7th Marines brings fallen World War II Marine home

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Philipp Riguat, the inspector-instructor of 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, salutes after passing the American flag to the family of Cpl. Manuel Pimentel during a memorial ceremony at the Cambridge Cemetery in Cambridge, Massachusetts, April 29, 2024. Pimentel served with 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, during World War II where he made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting on Guadalcanal in September 1942. Pimentel’s remains were discovered by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and repatriated back to the states after 82 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel)

