240504-N-SS900-1070 SAN DIEGO (May 4, 2024) Logistics Specialist (Submarine) 2nd Class Deundhray Steele, a native of Selma, Alabama, presents a rose at the POW/MIA table during the 124th Submarine Birthday Ball held in San Diego, May 4, 2024. Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11 hosted the event in celebration of the 124th anniversary of the United States submarine force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 17:48 Photo ID: 8388707 VIRIN: 240504-N-SS900-1070 Resolution: 5881x3921 Size: 1.16 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 124th Submarine Birthday Ball San Diego [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.