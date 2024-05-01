CNO delivers remarks at the Surgeon General's Leadership Symposium

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (May 07, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti delivers remarks at the Surgeon General's Leadership Symposium at the Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, May 7, 2024. Franchetti discussed her priorities for America's Warfighting Navy and the difference the medical community makes for leaders in this decisive decade. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

Date Taken: 05.07.2024