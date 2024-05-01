Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO delivers remarks at the Surgeon General's Leadership Symposium [Image 2 of 2]

    CNO delivers remarks at the Surgeon General's Leadership Symposium

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    FALLS CHURCH, Va. (May 07, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti delivers remarks at the Surgeon General's Leadership Symposium at the Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, May 7, 2024. Franchetti discussed her priorities for America's Warfighting Navy and the difference the medical community makes for leaders in this decisive decade. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

