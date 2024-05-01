Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7AS Airman selected for prestigious award [Image 2 of 3]

    7AS Airman selected for prestigious award

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Gary West, the 7th Airlift Squadron’s senior enlisted leader stands in a C-17 Globemaster III during a training mission at Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Washington, in 2024. West has been chosen to be the representative for Air Mobility Command for the prestigious Staff Sgt. Henry E. “Red” Erwin award recognizing his remarkable service within the United States Air Force. From his tireless efforts in improving the quality of life of deployed Airmen to paving the way in the education of Airmen, West’s commitment to excellence has left an indelible mark on those he serves alongside. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Air Mobility Command
    USAF
    7th Airlift Squadron
    Team McChord
    Staff Sgt. Henry E. “Red” Erwin
    AFFORGEN

