7AS Airman selected for prestigious award

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Gary West, the 7th Airlift Squadron’s senior enlisted leader stands in a C-17 Globemaster III during a training mission at Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Washington, in 2024. West has been chosen to be the representative for Air Mobility Command for the prestigious Staff Sgt. Henry E. “Red” Erwin award recognizing his remarkable service within the United States Air Force. From his tireless efforts in improving the quality of life of deployed Airmen to paving the way in the education of Airmen, West’s commitment to excellence has left an indelible mark on those he serves alongside. (courtesy photo)

