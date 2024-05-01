Champ of the Week - Staff Sgt. Kendrick Caviness

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, left, presents the Champ of the Week award to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kendrick Caviness, 6th Maintenance Group maintenance analyst at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 7, 2024. Caviness analyzes maintenance actions, providing critical insights to leaders for strategic decision-making, all while effectively managing the health of MacDill’s 26 KC-135 fleet. He was awarded for contributing to the identity of the 6th Maintenance Office by conceptualizing and crafting its logo, title, and signature chant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

