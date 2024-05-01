Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Champ of the Week - Staff Sgt. Kendrick Caviness [Image 1 of 2]

    Champ of the Week - Staff Sgt. Kendrick Caviness

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, left, presents the Champ of the Week award to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kendrick Caviness, 6th Maintenance Group maintenance analyst at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 7, 2024. Caviness analyzes maintenance actions, providing critical insights to leaders for strategic decision-making, all while effectively managing the health of MacDill’s 26 KC-135 fleet. He was awarded for contributing to the identity of the 6th Maintenance Office by conceptualizing and crafting its logo, title, and signature chant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 14:51
    Photo ID: 8388123
    VIRIN: 240507-F-BQ566-1004
    Resolution: 6580x4700
    Size: 16.09 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Champ of the Week - Staff Sgt. Kendrick Caviness [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Champ of the Week - Staff Sgt. Kendrick Caviness
    Champ of the Week - Staff Sgt. Kendrick Caviness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    Champ of the Week
    6th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT