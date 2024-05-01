Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews from Air Station Astoria train above Mount St. Helens [Image 9 of 9]

    Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews from Air Station Astoria train above Mount St. Helens

    ST. HELENS, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews from Air Station Astoria train above Mt. Saint Helens, Washington, May 1, 2024. The two helicopter crews performed high altitude training including the hoisting aviation survival technicians. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 14:50
    Photo ID: 8388108
    VIRIN: 240501-G-PV420-1003
    Resolution: 5636x3680
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: ST. HELENS, WA, US
    USCG

