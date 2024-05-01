Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews from Air Station Astoria train above Mount St. Helens

Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews from Air Station Astoria train above Mt. Saint Helens, Washington, May 1, 2024. The two helicopter crews performed high altitude training including the hoisting aviation survival technicians. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk)

