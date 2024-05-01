Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NOAA Breaks Ground For New Center At Naval Station Newport [Image 3 of 3]

    NOAA Breaks Ground For New Center At Naval Station Newport

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Bruce Katz 

    Naval Station Newport

    National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony May 6, 2024 at Pier 2, marking the beginning of construction on a new NOAA Marine Operations Center - Atlantic at the installation waterfront. Attending guests included Secretary Gina Raimondo of the U.S. Commerce Department, Members of the Rhode Island Congressional delegation, NOAA Administrator Dr. Rick Spinrad and RI Governor Dan McKee. Installation Commanding Officer Henry Roenke delivered remarks and welcomed the expansion of NOAA here and cited its many important missions which have a national and global impact from Naval Station Newport.

