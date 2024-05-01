NOAA Breaks Ground For New Center At Naval Station Newport

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony May 6, 2024 at Pier 2, marking the beginning of construction on a new NOAA Marine Operations Center - Atlantic at the installation waterfront. Attending guests included Secretary Gina Raimondo of the U.S. Commerce Department, Members of the Rhode Island Congressional delegation, NOAA Administrator Dr. Rick Spinrad and RI Governor Dan McKee. Installation Commanding Officer Henry Roenke delivered remarks and welcomed the expansion of NOAA here and cited its many important missions which have a national and global impact from Naval Station Newport.

