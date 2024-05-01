MRF-D 24.3 spotlight: U.S. Navy Lt. Jacob Underwood

U.S. Navy Lt. Jacob Underwood, a medical entomologist with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, holds a praying mantis during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise at the Air Transport Wing, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, May 7, 2024. The job of an entomologist is to study insects and arachnids that adversely affect the health of humans, domestic vertebrate animals, and wildlife through transmission of disease-causing agents. The HADR exercise is conducted in coordination with the Papua New Guinea Defence force and U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby, with a focus on projecting select role II medical, logistics, and Marine Air-Ground Task Force command and control capabilities off-continent, to validate HADR training and readiness. Underwood is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

