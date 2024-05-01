MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Sailors, PNGDF provide medical support during HADR exercise

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jack Stacey, left, the Marine Air-Ground Task Force surgeon for Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, and Papua New Guinea Defence Force members, listen to a PNGDF member during a medical consultation as part of a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise at Murray Barracks Clinic, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, May 6, 2024. U.S. Navy and PNGDF medical personnel worked together to provide triage, treatment and planning for medical training during the HADR exercise. The HADR exercise is conducted in coordination with the Papua New Guinea Defence force and U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby, with a focus on projecting select role II medical, logistics, and MAGTF command and control capabilities off-continent, to validate HADR training and readiness. Stacey is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

