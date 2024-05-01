240426-N-MQ781-1006 (April 26, 2024) MEDITERRANEAN SEA— Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Marcus Jenkins acts as team lead during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 26, 2024. Roosevelt is on a scheduled patrol in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend the United States, Allied and partnered interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alfredo Marron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 17:31 Photo ID: 8385931 VIRIN: 240426-N-MQ781-4227 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.7 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) General Quarters Drill [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Alfredo Marron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.