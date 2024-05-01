Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Musician 2nd Class Maria Mandico receives a Good Conduct Award.

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Banri Hoshi 

    Navy Band Northeast

    240405-N-CE684-1001
    Newport, RI (Apr. 05 2024)
    Musician 2nd Class Maria Mandico receives her second Good Conduct Award.
    (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 2nd Class Banri Hoshi/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 14:13
    Photo ID: 8385364
    VIRIN: 240405-N-CE684-1001
    Resolution: 4615x3077
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musician 2nd Class Maria Mandico receives a Good Conduct Award., by PO2 Banri Hoshi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

