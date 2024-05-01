Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rhode Island Sound performs at Winman Middle School

    WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Banri Hoshi 

    Navy Band Northeast

    240410-N-CE684-1001
    Warwick, RI (Apr. 10 2024)
    Rhode Island Sound of Navy Band Northeast performs at Winman Middle School in Warwick, RI.
    (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 2nd Class Banri Hoshi/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 13:47
    Photo ID: 8385306
    VIRIN: 240410-N-CE684-1001
    Resolution: 3519x2346
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: WARWICK, RI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rhode Island Sound performs at Winman Middle School, by PO2 Banri Hoshi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

