    Balikatan 24: Recon Co. Snipers Sight In [Image 3 of 3]

    Balikatan 24: Recon Co. Snipers Sight In

    OYSTER BAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, instructs a Marine assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th MEU, during a sniper live-fire range at Oyster Bay, Philippines, April 29, 2024. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Location: OYSTER BAY, PH
    This work, Balikatan 24: Recon Co. Snipers Sight In [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recon
    Balikatan
    SASS
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK24
    Balikatan 24

