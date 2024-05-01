A U.S. Marine assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, instructs a Marine assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th MEU, during a sniper live-fire range at Oyster Bay, Philippines, April 29, 2024. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 11:27 Photo ID: 8384962 VIRIN: 240429-M-PO838-1178 Resolution: 7144x4765 Size: 2.48 MB Location: OYSTER BAY, PH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: Recon Co. Snipers Sight In [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.