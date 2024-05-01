Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nurses Week Celebration Kicks Off with Blessing of the Hands at USNH Yokosuka [Image 5 of 5]

    Nurses Week Celebration Kicks Off with Blessing of the Hands at USNH Yokosuka

    JAPAN

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 6, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka’s Command Chaplain, LT Jeremy Carr conducted a Blessing of the Hands for USNMRTC nurses and staff to kick off National Nurses Week. National Nurses Week is an annual event that takes place from May 6 to May 12, which coincides with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who was a nurse leader who established the world’s first nursing school. The week-long celebration is a time to recognize and honor the contributions of nurses and to raise awareness of their vital role in patient care. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    Japan
    CFAY
    USNH Yokosuka
    USNMRTC Yokosuka

