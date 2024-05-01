Nurses Week Celebration Kicks Off with Blessing of the Hands at USNH Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 6, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka’s Command Chaplain, LT Jeremy Carr conducted a Blessing of the Hands for USNMRTC nurses and staff to kick off National Nurses Week. National Nurses Week is an annual event that takes place from May 6 to May 12, which coincides with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who was a nurse leader who established the world’s first nursing school. The week-long celebration is a time to recognize and honor the contributions of nurses and to raise awareness of their vital role in patient care. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

