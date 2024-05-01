MIAMI (May 5, 2024) The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) transits past South Point Park, Miami in support of Fleet Week Miami, May 5, 2024. Fleet Weeks are a tradition of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, where major U.S. cities host Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen for one week of community-wide events. Fleet Week Miami, in its first year, is an opportunity for residents and visitors to meet with service members, foster community relationships, and view the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Marieliza Rosales)

