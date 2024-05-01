Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) transits past South Point Park, Miami in support of Fleet Week Miami, May 5, 2024 [Image 1 of 2]

    The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) transits past South Point Park, Miami in support of Fleet Week Miami, May 5, 2024

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Seaman Marieliza Rosales 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    MIAMI (May 5, 2024) The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) transits past South Point Park, Miami in support of Fleet Week Miami, May 5, 2024. Fleet Weeks are a tradition of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, where major U.S. cities host Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen for one week of community-wide events. Fleet Week Miami, in its first year, is an opportunity for residents and visitors to meet with service members, foster community relationships, and view the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Marieliza Rosales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 21:53
    Photo ID: 8383676
    VIRIN: 240505-N-JQ084-1005
    Resolution: 5955x3970
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) transits past South Point Park, Miami in support of Fleet Week Miami, May 5, 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by SN Marieliza Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) transits past South Point Park, Miami in support of Fleet Week Miami, May 5, 2024
    The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) transits past South Point Park, Miami in support of Fleet Week Miami, May 5, 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Week Miami 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT