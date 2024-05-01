USAG Stuttgart Religious Support Office Volunteer Appreciation dinner 2024

Chaplain (Colonel) David Curlin speaks to volunteer Service members and families from U.S. Africa Command, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, and other tenant commands in Stuttgart as they eat together for the end of the year volunteer appreciation dinner at the Katzenbacher Hof Biergarten hosted by the USAG Stuttgart Religious Support Office.

