    USAG Stuttgart Religious Support Office Volunteer Appreciation dinner 2024

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Cmdr. Ryan Bareng 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Chaplain (Colonel) David Curlin speaks to volunteer Service members and families from U.S. Africa Command, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, and other tenant commands in Stuttgart as they eat together for the end of the year volunteer appreciation dinner at the Katzenbacher Hof Biergarten hosted by the USAG Stuttgart Religious Support Office.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Stuttgart Religious Support Office Volunteer Appreciation dinner 2024, by CDR Ryan Bareng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

