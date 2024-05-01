U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Joe, a cargo supervisor with the 514th Air Mobility Wing, 88th Aerial Port Squadron, browses uniform items at a blues exchange drive at the McGuire Chapel, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on May 4, 2024. The blues exchange drive was organized by the 514th AMW's First Sergeant Council and Top 3 Council to assist airmen acquire donated uniform items at no cost.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2024 16:32
|Photo ID:
|8383314
|VIRIN:
|240504-F-DV652-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.06 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 514th AMW Organizes Blues Exchange, by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT