514th AMW Organizes Blues Exchange

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Joe, a cargo supervisor with the 514th Air Mobility Wing, 88th Aerial Port Squadron, browses uniform items at a blues exchange drive at the McGuire Chapel, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on May 4, 2024. The blues exchange drive was organized by the 514th AMW's First Sergeant Council and Top 3 Council to assist airmen acquire donated uniform items at no cost.

Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US