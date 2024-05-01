Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    514th AMW Organizes Blues Exchange

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans  

    514th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Joe, a cargo supervisor with the 514th Air Mobility Wing, 88th Aerial Port Squadron, browses uniform items at a blues exchange drive at the McGuire Chapel, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on May 4, 2024. The blues exchange drive was organized by the 514th AMW's First Sergeant Council and Top 3 Council to assist airmen acquire donated uniform items at no cost.

    Air Force Reserve
    514 AMW

