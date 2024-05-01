Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National JROTC Fitness Competition 2024 [Image 1 of 4]

    National JROTC Fitness Competition 2024

    DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Amy Turner 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    JROTC Cadets from across Military services compete in the National JROTC Fitness Championship Daytona, Fla., May 4, 2024. Cadets competed in five events: a 3k run, a physical team challenge, pull ups/hang, long jumps and seated power ball throwing. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Turner)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 16:30
    Location: DAYTONA BEACH, FL, US
    JROTC
    Army JROTC
    Cadet Command
    USACC
    National Drill Competition

