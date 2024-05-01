Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National JROTC Drill Competition 2024 [Image 6 of 6]

    National JROTC Drill Competition 2024

    DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Amy Turner 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    An Army ROTC Cadet from St. Francis Xavier High School competes in the Armed Dual Drill Exhibition event during the National Drill Competition, Daytona, Fla., May 5, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Turner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 16:21
    Photo ID: 8383301
    VIRIN: 240505-A-KB023-2594
    Resolution: 3999x3648
    Size: 5.69 MB
    Location: DAYTONA BEACH, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National JROTC Drill Competition 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by Amy Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    Army JROTC
    Army ROTC
    Cadet Command
    USACC
    National Drill Competiton

