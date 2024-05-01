Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Johnson directs Airmen in the CCA line [Image 9 of 9]

    Johnson directs Airmen in the CCA line

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. John Johnson, a public affairs Airmen of the 185th Air Refueling Wing, right, directs Airmen through the removal of Mission-Oriented Protective Postures gear in a contamination control area line during a training event at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, May 4, 2024. MOPP gear is protective clothing used in toxic environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)

    CBRN
    training
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    PAR
    Sioux City Iowa

