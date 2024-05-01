Johnson directs Airmen in the CCA line

U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. John Johnson, a public affairs Airmen of the 185th Air Refueling Wing, right, directs Airmen through the removal of Mission-Oriented Protective Postures gear in a contamination control area line during a training event at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, May 4, 2024. MOPP gear is protective clothing used in toxic environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)

