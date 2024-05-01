The official part at the christening ceremony for the Military Sealift Command's newest ship, USNS Robert E. Simanek (ESB 7) render honors as the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Color Guard presents the colors.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2024 17:54
|Photo ID:
|8381976
|VIRIN:
|240504-N-WD133-4181
|Resolution:
|3480x3000
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MSC’s Newest Ship USNS Robert E. Simanek Christened at General Dynamics NASSCO San Diego, by Sarah Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MSC’s Newest Ship USNS Robert E. Simanek Christened at General Dynamics NASSCO San Diego
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT