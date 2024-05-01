The official part at the christening ceremony for the Military Sealift Command's newest ship, USNS Robert E. Simanek (ESB 7) render honors as the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Color Guard presents the colors.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.04.2024 17:54 Photo ID: 8381976 VIRIN: 240504-N-WD133-4181 Resolution: 3480x3000 Size: 2.19 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MSC’s Newest Ship USNS Robert E. Simanek Christened at General Dynamics NASSCO San Diego, by Sarah Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.