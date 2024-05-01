Pensacola, FL - For the third time in a row, "The B Team" brought home the trophy as NIOC Pensacola held another iteration of "Trivia Lunch" hosted by its Diversity and Heritage Committee.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.04.2024 15:23 Photo ID: 8381829 VIRIN: 240424-N-GP320-3629 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.86 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIOC Pensacola Trivia Lunch [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Trever Lloyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.