U.S. Army Spc. Tydarius Perry, a cannon crew member from the Fort Moore based, 1st Battalion, 214th Field Artillery Regiment, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard,

performs preventative maintenance checks and services on an ammo carrier for a M109A6 Paladin in Skillingaryd, Sweden during DEFENDER 24 on May 4, 3024. DEFENDER 24 is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO's Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD's Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.04.2024 10:04 Photo ID: 8381498 VIRIN: 240504-A-XR605-6671 Resolution: 4410x5726 Size: 5.58 MB Location: SKILLINGARYD, SE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defender 24 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Allison Gilstrap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.