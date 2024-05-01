Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Cadet Summer Training Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst [Image 11 of 20]

    U.S. Army Cadet Summer Training Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Spc. Michael Hayes 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Cadets conduct Cadet Summer Training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 27, 2024. Cadets reinforced skills in infantry tactics to prepare for future training courses while simultaneously attending college in their civilian lives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Hayes)

