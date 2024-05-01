Ron Grantham, right, operations officer with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Aviation and Mobilization at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, discusses the training area assignments for units performing spring cleaning efforts at the base May 2.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 16:33
|Photo ID:
|8380503
|VIRIN:
|240502-D-HT007-9561
|Resolution:
|4461x3763
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLM service members spruce up training areas during spring cleanup [Image 4 of 4], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JBLM service members spruce up training areas during spring cleanup
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT