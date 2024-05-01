Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLM service members spruce up training areas during spring cleanup [Image 4 of 4]

    JBLM service members spruce up training areas during spring cleanup

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Pamela Sleezer 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Ron Grantham, right, operations officer with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Aviation and Mobilization at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, discusses the training area assignments for units performing spring cleaning efforts at the base May 2.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 16:33
    Photo ID: 8380503
    VIRIN: 240502-D-HT007-9561
    Resolution: 4461x3763
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLM service members spruce up training areas during spring cleanup [Image 4 of 4], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBLM service members spruce up training areas during spring cleanup
    JBLM service members spruce up training areas during spring cleanup
    JBLM service members spruce up training areas during spring cleanup
    JBLM service members spruce up training areas during spring cleanup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JBLM service members spruce up training areas during spring cleanup

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    JBLM News

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT