240502-N-PN850-1092 WASHINGTON (May 02, 2024) Musician 1st Class Amy Broadbent, from Rockville, MD, and Senior Chief Musician Casey Campbell, from Borger, TX, perform a duet with the U.S. Navy Band. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2024 Date Posted: 05.03.2024 16:07 Photo ID: 8380460 VIRIN: 240502-N-PN850-1092 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.36 MB Location: WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band Performs with Winners of Young Artist Solo Competition. [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.