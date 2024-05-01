Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Performs with Winners of Young Artist Solo Competition. [Image 11 of 11]

    Navy Band Performs with Winners of Young Artist Solo Competition.

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Hagee 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240502-N-PN850-1092 WASHINGTON (May 02, 2024) Musician 1st Class Amy Broadbent, from Rockville, MD, and Senior Chief Musician Casey Campbell, from Borger, TX, perform a duet with the U.S. Navy Band. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 16:07
    Photo ID: 8380460
    VIRIN: 240502-N-PN850-1092
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Performs with Winners of Young Artist Solo Competition. [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band
    navy
    Concert Band
    music
    Schlesinger Hall
    young artist concerto

