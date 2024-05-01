Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company Crucible Night Hike [Image 2 of 5]

    Golf Company Crucible Night Hike

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, carry out the ‘Operation Dewey Canyon’ night hike for the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 2, 2024. The hike is a 5 kilometer ammunition resupply ruck in full gear based on the final U.S. Marine Corps operation offensive during the Vietnam War in 1969.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

    This work, Golf Company Crucible Night Hike [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Jacqueline Kliewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Golf Company
    Crucible
    MCRDPI
    Night Hike
    2ndBTN
    Operation Dewey Canyon

