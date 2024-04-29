USINDOPACOM welcomes Australian Deputy Prime Minister

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III welcomes Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command headquarters, Hawaii, with an honors ceremony, May 2. Marles arrived for the upcoming USINDOPACOM change of command ceremony. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

