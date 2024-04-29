Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USINDOPACOM welcomes Australian Deputy Prime Minister [Image 3 of 4]

    USINDOPACOM welcomes Australian Deputy Prime Minister

    AIEA, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III welcomes Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command headquarters, Hawaii, with an honors ceremony, May 2. Marles arrived for the upcoming USINDOPACOM change of command ceremony. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 04:16
    Photo ID: 8378962
    VIRIN: 240502-N-PC065-2012
    Resolution: 4180x2781
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: AIEA, HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USINDOPACOM welcomes Australian Deputy Prime Minister [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USINDOPACOM welcomes Australian Deputy Prime Minister
    USINDOPACOM welcomes Australian Deputy Prime Minister
    USINDOPACOM welcomes Australian Deputy Prime Minister
    USINDOPACOM welcomes Australian Deputy Prime Minister

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Headquarters
    Australia
    Hawaii
    Change of Command
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT