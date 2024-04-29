Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovations in Blast Injury Treatment Spotlighted at BIRCO Conference [Image 1 of 2]

    Innovations in Blast Injury Treatment Spotlighted at BIRCO Conference

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Paul Lagasse 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Dr. Mei Sun, neurosensory portfolio manager at the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Military Operational Medicine Research Program, speaks at a panel discussion on blast-induced brain injury therapies, treatments and prevention during the 8th International Forum on Blast Injury Countermeasures, May 1, 2024, at the MITRE Corporation in McLean, Virginia. Dr. Sun provided a high-level profile of MOMRP’s neurosensory research strategies.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 15:44
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US
    Army Futures Command
    U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command

