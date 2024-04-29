Melanie Outten, U.S. Air Force ROTC cadet, shows off her patch at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 25, 2024. The patch represents ROTC detachment 675 of the University of Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Lauren Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 12:51 Photo ID: 8377325 VIRIN: 240425-F-RN563-1131 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 12.6 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OU AFROTC takes flight with the Mighty 97th [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.