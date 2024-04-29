Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB aircraft provide strategic global airlift capability [Image 2 of 2]

    Dover AFB aircraft provide strategic global airlift capability

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Roland Balik      

    436th Airlift Wing

    A C-5M Super Galaxy approaches the runway for a touch and go landing during a local training flight at Dover Air Force Base, Del., May 1, 2024. Eighteen C-5Ms are assigned to Dover AFB. The C-5M is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    This work, Dover AFB aircraft provide strategic global airlift capability [Image 2 of 2], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    436th Airlift Wing
    Strategic Airlift
    512th Airlift Wing

