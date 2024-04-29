U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, 10th AAMDC command sergeant major, makes remarks during 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Maintenance Terrain Walk brief April 30 in Baumholder, Germany. The 10th AAMDC commanding general and command sergeant major, visited the 5-7 ADAR Area of operation for a Maintenance Terrain Walk (MTW). Executing MTWs serves as a valuable instrument for enhancing leaders' comprehension of maintenance and sustainment operations. This is not an inspection, MTWs function as on-site briefings on maintenance management and operations throughout the unit, contributing significantly to our readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 04:00 Photo ID: 8376063 VIRIN: 240430-A-JK865-2823 Resolution: 4963x3970 Size: 3.89 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th AAMDC command team visits 5-7 ADA for Maintenance Terrain Walk [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.