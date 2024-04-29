Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC command team visits 5-7 ADA for Maintenance Terrain Walk [Image 9 of 10]

    10th AAMDC command team visits 5-7 ADA for Maintenance Terrain Walk

    RP, GERMANY

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, 10th AAMDC command sergeant major, makes remarks during 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Maintenance Terrain Walk brief April 30 in Baumholder, Germany. The 10th AAMDC commanding general and command sergeant major, visited the 5-7 ADAR Area of operation for a Maintenance Terrain Walk (MTW). Executing MTWs serves as a valuable instrument for enhancing leaders' comprehension of maintenance and sustainment operations. This is not an inspection, MTWs function as on-site briefings on maintenance management and operations throughout the unit, contributing significantly to our readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 04:00
    Photo ID: 8376063
    VIRIN: 240430-A-JK865-2823
    Resolution: 4963x3970
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 10th AAMDC command team visits 5-7 ADA for Maintenance Terrain Walk [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

